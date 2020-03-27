Boris Johnson positivo al coronavirus: “Mi sto autoisolando”. Il VIDEO

Boris Johnson è positivo al coronavirus. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso premier inglese su Twitter: “Nelle ultime 24 ore ho sviluppato sintomi lievi e sono risultato positivo al coronavirus. Ora mi sto autoisolando, ma continuerò a guidare la risposta del governo tramite videoconferenza mentre combattiamo questbattaglia”.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020