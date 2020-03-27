Home ATTUALITÀ Boris Johnson positivo al coronavirus: “Mi sto autoisolando”. Il VIDEO

    Boris Johnson positivo al coronavirus: “Mi sto autoisolando”. Il VIDEO

    Di
    Jack
    -
    Ultimo aggiornamento 12:26

    Boris Johnson è positivo al coronavirus. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso premier inglese su Twitter: “Nelle ultime 24 ore ho sviluppato sintomi lievi e sono risultato positivo al coronavirus. Ora mi sto autoisolando, ma continuerò a guidare la risposta del governo tramite videoconferenza mentre combattiamo questbattaglia”.

    Notizia in aggiornamento. 

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE