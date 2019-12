Cambiano le storie Instagram: ora è possibile mettere più foto con la modalità Layout, ecco come

View this post on Instagram

#HelloFrom Tønsvik, Norway, where a reindeer herd grazes peacefully beneath the northern lights. “This peninsula is located down by the fjord in the countryside, outside of the city of Tromsø,” says reindeer herder Johan Isak Oskal (@tromsoarcticreindeer). “It makes a natural safe haven for the reindeer against predators.”⁣ ⁣ Photo by @eventyr