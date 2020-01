Elisa De Panicis, chi è la concorrente del Grande Fratello Vip: età, Instagram, flirt Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram

THURSDAY GIVEAWAY✨❤ Are you ready to win 150€ EUROS? How to win : 1. Follow @iamluciesd @binchlecaliff @meriemdebbagh @giveawaylucie and me. 2.Like and tag your friends in the comments of both our pictures mentioning the GIVEAWAY and like ourlast 5 posts. 3. Tag as many friends as you like, each comment is a new entry, so enter as many times as you wish. 4. Make sure you commented and like all the accounts. Our giveaway is not sponsored, administered by, or associated with Instagram. Winner will be announced on Monday 9 December at 8:00PM (GMT+1) on our Instagram story. Giveaway is open worldwide and the money will be send directly to your PayPal.