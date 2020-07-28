Emmy Awards 2020: le nomination LIVE

Tutto pronto per l’Emmy Awards 2020: il più importante premio per le serie, miniserie e tutti prodotti televisivi in genere. Alle 17:30 sono stati svelati i primi candidati nelle diverse categorie. L’articolo verrà aggiornato per rendere note tutte le candidature.
La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre e vedrà le premiazioni di 30 categorie diverse. L’Emmy Awards è da sempre il titolo più ambito in materia di televisione. Anche la 72^ edizione non fa eccezione naturalmente. Di seguito le prime candidature:
Miglior miniserie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Miglior attore di una serie drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This is us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Miglior attrice di una serie drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria
Miglior attore di una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ishDon Cheadle – Black MondayTed Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Miglior attrice di una serie comedyChristina Applegate – Dead to me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I know This Much is true
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen
Octavia Spencer – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
