Emmy Awards 2020: le nomination LIVE

Tutto pronto per l’Emmy Awards 2020: il più importante premio per le serie, miniserie e tutti prodotti televisivi in genere. Alle 17:30 sono stati svelati i primi candidati nelle diverse categorie. L’articolo verrà aggiornato per rendere note tutte le candidature.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre e vedrà le premiazioni di 30 categorie diverse. L’Emmy Awards è da sempre il titolo più ambito in materia di televisione. Anche la 72^ edizione non fa eccezione naturalmente. Di seguito le prime candidature:

Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Miglior attore di una serie drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Miglior attrice di una serie drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

Miglior attore di una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ishDon Cheadle – Black MondayTed Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice di una serie comedyChristina Applegate – Dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I know This Much is true

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Articolo in aggiornamento.