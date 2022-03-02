Home ATTUALITÀ Guerra Ucraina, “in Russia bambini arrestati dopo manifestazioni”

    (Adnkronos) – “Putin è in guerra con i bambini. In Ucraina, dove i suoi missili hanno colpito asili e orfanotrofi, e anche in Russia”. Lo ha scritto in un tweet il ministro degli Esteri ucraino, Dmytro Kuleba. “David e Sofia, di sette anni, Matvey di nove, Gosha e Liza di 11 hanno passato la notte dietro le sbarre a Mosca per i loro slogan ‘No ALLA GUERRA’ (NO TO WAR) – ha aggiunto con alcune foto – Ecco quanto è spaventato”. 

     

