Instagram, eliminata la sezione ‘seguiti’: il motivo per cui non è possibile vedere i like e le attività degli amici

View this post on Instagram

Sérgio Odeith’s (@odeith) murals uniquely inhabit the urban environments where he creates art. “Since I was really young, I was always fascinated with realistic paintings,” says Sérgio, who started as a graffiti artist, then changed up his style. “My work is all about light shadows and a correct perspective.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Photo by @odeith