Oscar 2024, tutte le nomination: c’è ‘Io Capitano’ di Garrone

    Matteo Garrone è ufficialmente in corsa per gli Oscar.Oppenheimer è in testa con 13 nomination, 12 le candidature per Povere creature!, 10 per Killers of the Flower Moon, 8 per Barbie, 7 per Maestro, 6 per la sorpresa Anatomia di una caduta.  

    ‘Io Capitano’, già candidato ufficiale dell’Italia al Miglior film internazionale dell’edizione 2024, è entrato nella cinquina finale delle nomination. Le nomination, scelte da membri dell’Academy da un numero record di 93 Paesi, sono state annunciate oggi martedì 23 gennaio al Samuel Goldwyn Theater di Los Angeles da Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid. La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 10 marzo prossimo. 

    Il film di Garrone sull’odissea di due ragazzi migranti dal Senegal all’Italia dovrà vedersela con quattro temibili avversari: ‘Perfect Days’ di Wim Wenders, ‘La società della neve’ del regista spagnolo Juan Antonio García Bayona, ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ (titolo originale ‘Das Lehrerzimmer’) del regista tedesco Ilker Çatak e ‘La zona d’interesse’ del regista inglese Jonathan Glazer. 

    MIGLIOR FILM 

    American Fiction 

    Anatomia di una caduta 

    Barbie 

    The Holdovers 

    Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Maestro 

    Oppenheimer 

    Past Lives 

    Povere creature! 

    La zona d’interesse 

    MIGLIOR REGIA 

    Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse 

    Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature! 

    Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer 

    Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta 

    MIGLIOR ATTORE 

    Bradley Cooper – Maestro 

    Colman Domingo – Rustin 

    Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers 

    Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer 

    Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction 

    MIGLIOR ATTRICE 

    Annette Bening – Nyad 

    Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta 

    Carey Mulligan – Maestro 

    Emma Stone – Povere creature! 

    MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA 

    Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction 

    Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer 

    Ryan Gosling – Barbie 

    Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature! 

    MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA 

    Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer 

    Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple 

    America Ferrera – Barbie 

    Jodie Foster – Nyad 

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers 

    MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE 

    Anatomia di una caduta 

    The Holdovers 

    Maestro 

    May December 

    Past Lives 

    MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE 

    American Fiction 

    Barbie 

    Oppenheimer 

    Povere creature! 

    La zona d’interesse 

    MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA 

    American Fiction 

    Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino 

    Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Oppenheimer 

    Povere creature! 

    MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE 

    The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot 

    I’m Just Ken – Barbie 

    It Never Went Away – American Symphony 

    Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon 

    What Was I Made For? – Barbie 

    MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA 

    El Conde 

    Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Maestro 

    Oppenheimer 

    Povere creature! 

    MIGLIOR SUONO 

    The Creator 

    Maestro 

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 

    Oppenheimer 

    La zona d’interesse 

    MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA 

    Barbie 

    Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Napoleon 

    Oppenheimer 

    Povere creature! 

    MIGLIORI COSTUMI 

    Barbie 

    Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Napoleon 

    Oppenheimer 

    Povere creature! 

    MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO 

    Anatomia di una caduta 

    The Holdovers 

    Killers of the Flower Moon 

    Oppenheimer 

    Povere creature! 

    MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE 

    Golda 

    Maestro 

    Oppenheimer 

    Povere creature! 

    La società della neve 

    MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI 

    The Creator 

    Godzilla Minus One 

    Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 

    Napoleon 

    MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE 

    Io capitano (Italia) 

    Perfect Days (Giappone) 

    La società della neve (Spagna) 

    The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania) 

    La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito) 

    MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE 

    Elemental 

    Nimona 

    Il ragazzo e l’airone 

    Robot Dreams 

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 

    MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO 

    Bobi Wine: The People’s President 

    The Eternal Memory 

    Four Daughters 

    To Kill a Tiger 

    20 Days in Mariupol 

    MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO 

    The After 

    Invincible 

    Knight of Fortune 

    Red, White and Blue 

    The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar 

    MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE 

    Letter to a Pig 

    Ninety-Five Senses 

    Our Uniform 

    Pachyderme 

    War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko 

    MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO 

    The ABCs of Book Banning 

    The Barber of Little Rock 

    Island in Between 

    The Last Repair Shop 

    Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó 

     

