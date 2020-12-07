Rudy Giuliani positivo al coronavirus

Rudolph Giuliani, ex sindaco di New York e avvocato di Donald Trump, è risultato positivo al coronavirus. Lo ha reso noto Trump su Twitter: “Rudy Giuliani, di gran lunga il miglior sindaco nella storia di NYC, dopo aver lavorato senza sosta per smascherare le elezioni più corrotte della storia (di gran lunga) – scrive il presidente uscente – è risultato positivo al test per il virus Cina. Rimettiti presto, Rudy. Andremo avanti”.

. @RudyGiuliani , by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!

Giuliani sta portando avanti la battaglia legale di Trump per ribaltare il risultato delle elezioni del 3 novembre. Da ormai più di un mese sostiene che ci sono stati “brogli e frodi elettorali”. Finora queste accuse non sono state sostenute da alcun tipo di prova nei tribunali.

Giuliani, 76 anni, si trova ora al Georgetown University Medical Center. “Grazie a tutti i miei amici e seguaci per tutte le preghiere e i gentili auguri. Sto ricevendo grandi attenzioni e mi sento bene. Mi sto riprendendo velocemente e sto tenendo il passo con tutto”, ha scritto ieri sera su Twitter.

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes.

I’m getting great care and feeling good.

Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020