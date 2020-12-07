Home POLITICA ESTERI Rudy Giuliani positivo al coronavirus

Rudolph Giuliani, ex sindaco di New York e avvocato di Donald Trump, è risultato positivo al coronavirus. Lo ha reso noto Trump su Twitter: “Rudy Giuliani, di gran lunga il miglior sindaco nella storia di NYC, dopo aver lavorato senza sosta per smascherare le elezioni più corrotte della storia (di gran lunga) – scrive il presidente uscente – è risultato positivo al test per il virus Cina. Rimettiti presto, Rudy. Andremo avanti”.

Giuliani sta portando avanti la battaglia legale di Trump per ribaltare il risultato delle elezioni del 3 novembre. Da ormai più di un mese sostiene che ci sono stati “brogli e frodi elettorali”. Finora queste accuse non sono state sostenute da alcun tipo di prova nei tribunali.

Giuliani, 76 anni, si trova ora al Georgetown University Medical Center. “Grazie a tutti i miei amici e seguaci per tutte le preghiere e i gentili auguri. Sto ricevendo grandi attenzioni e mi sento bene. Mi sto riprendendo velocemente e sto tenendo il passo con tutto”, ha scritto ieri sera su Twitter.

Mario Bonito

