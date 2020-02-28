TikTok: la star Jason Clark rischia la morte sotto un lago ghiacciato (video)

Un video terrificante ha rivelato il momento in cui una stella di TikTok è quasi morta dopo essere rimasta intrappolata sotto il ghiaccio durante le riprese per il suo canale. Jason Clark, un fenomeno di TikTok da oltre 415.000 follower, ha tentato di nuotare sotto il ghiaccio di un lago nello Utah.
Mentre inizialmente ha iniziato bene, si è rapidamente disorientato e ha lottato per trovare il buco che aveva fatto nel ghiaccio per uscire. Ha spiegato: “Non sono mai stato così vicino alla morte. Non pensavo che i miei bulbi oculari si sarebbero congelati così in fretta.”
Jason Clark: chi è, età, follower, fidanzata della star di TikTok che ha rischiato la morte sotto il lago ghiacciato
“La superficie dell’acqua in cui si trovava il buco non aveva un aspetto diverso dal fondo del ghiaccio. Quando mi sono girato e ho sentito il ghiaccio solido, ho pensato di essere nel buco” ha precisato. Quando Clark ha capito di non essere nella buca, ha deciso di tornare sui suoi passi, ma è finito ancora più lontano dall’apertura nel ghiaccio.
“Ho quindi cercato di rompere il ghiaccio con la schiena, come si può vedere nel video. Non so cosa mi abbia fatto girare un’ultima volta. Avevo un respiro così corto che non riuscivo più a vedere. Avevo accettato che forse non ce l’avrei fatta. Ho agitato la mano su quello che pensavo fosse solo una macchia di ghiaccio più leggera e mi è passata la mano. Ho quindi avuto un sacco di energia per alzarmi. Ci sono voluti 2-3 respiri per riguadagnare la vista dopo la riemersione.”
Mentre la fidanzata di Clark, Abby McDonald, stava filmando l’incidente, la ragazza pensava che la stesse prendendo in giro. “Quando ci sono momenti spaventosi scherzo molto” ha spiegato Clark. “Pensava sinceramente che fosse un’altra delle mie battute e non riconosceva la gravità della situazione. ”
Per fortuna, Jason Clark è uscito illeso e ha anche tentato di nuotare una seconda volta, anche se con una buca molto più grande. Ha aggiunto: “Il secondo tentativo è andato un po ‘meglio.”