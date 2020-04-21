Whatsapp, chiamate di gruppo con 8 persone: come fare

View this post on Instagram

“I was an infrastructure engineer at Facebook when I first worked with the WhatsApp team. While collaborating on a project, I was amazed by how focused they were on creating a simple and reliable service that anyone could use—including my mother, who isn’t tech-savvy. This inspired me to join their team as a software engineer. What I love most about WhatsApp is our culture. We have lean teams, we give people the flexibility to work on what they’re most passionate about, and we each have a lot of responsibility. Last year, I decided I wanted to explore new ways to make the platform safer for people. I was able to demonstrate a need and was given the opportunity to build a team around my idea. I relocated to London, and now manage a team of people. We work with machine learning scientists, data scientists, and user experience researchers to detect abuse on WhatsApp and facilitate a safe experience for everyone. I come to work feeling proud because of the care we have for the billions of people around the world who use our platform. At WhatsApp, we believe you don’t need thousands of people to make something happen. You need a group of people who care deeply about a problem and will put their very best effort into solving it.” —Silky A., Engineering Tech Lead, WhatsApp