Whatsapp, chiamate di gruppo con 8 persone: come fare

Whatsapp aumenta il limite di persone partecipanti ad una videochiamata di gruppo. Finora era possibile parlare in videochiamata con massimo 4 utenti, tra poco il limite verrà aumentato ad 8. Un modo per garantire la possibilità di restare in contatto contemporaneamente con più persone possibili, in linea con quanto stanno già facendo applicazioni dedicate.
Il numero massimo di 4 utenti imposto da Whatsapp sembrava infatti limitante per l’app leader nel settore della messaggistica, che soprattutto in questo periodo di isolamento forzato ha visto altri competitor, come Skype o Houseparty, registrare un incremento notevole di download proprio in virtù della possibilità di effettuare chiamate di gruppo molto numerose.
Whatsapp, come chiamare 8 persone
Al momento non è stata ancora ufficializzata la possibilità di effettuare chiamate con 8 persone contemporaneamente, ma la novità verrà introdotto a breve per tutti i dispostivi iOs e Android che abbiano effettuato l’aggiornamento all’ultima versione del rispettivo sistema operativo.
Come fare per avviare una chiamata di gruppo? Ci sono diversi modi. Il più semplice è quello di accedere alla sezione chiamate, avviare ‘chiamate di gruppo’ e aggiungere i contatti desiderati. Altro modo: se abbiamo una chat di gruppo è possibile iniziare la videochiamata da lì, se il numero dei partecipanti supera il limite consentito l’app ci chiederà quali persone aggiungere. Ultimo modo: possiamo chiamare per primo una persona e poi aggiungere man mano altri partecipanti.