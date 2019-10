Woojin ha lasciato gli Stray Kids, il motivo

View this post on Instagram

I hope you chose the right path for you. I will always support you no matter what. I genuinely hope you're fine and happy with whatever comes next. Please rest a lot and take your time to solve everything that has to be solved. I hope we'll meet eachother again on the path you've chosen. Please never loose your beautiful smile, your energy, your caring side and your beautiful voice. Stays and Stray Kids will always be on your side. I love you so much <3