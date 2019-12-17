Oscar 2020 shortlist, tutti i film in corsa per per le nomination: non c’è ‘Il traditore’ di Bellocchio

“And te Oscar goes to…”. Manca poco alla fatidica frase, quella che annuncia i vincitori del più ambito premio cinematografico al mondo. Piange l’Italia, che non avrà nemmeno un film rappresentante. Già, perché nonostante le iniziali premesse che facevano sperare, alla fine ‘Il traditore’ di Marco Bellocchio è stato escluso dalla lista dei film stranieri candidati all’Oscar 2020.
A confermarlo sono le shortlist rese note dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences che ha annunciato tutte le pellicole in corsa per l’ambitissimo riconoscimento. Il film con protagonista Pierfrancesco Favino racconta le vicende del pentito Buscetta. La pellicola ha da subito suscitato l’interesse della critica, ma evidentemente non abbastanza per avanzare alla fase finale degli Oscar.
Oscar 2020, categorie e possibili vincitori
Il traditore, presentato al festival di Cannes, è stato escluso dalla lista dei migliori 10 film in lingua straniera, tra cui spiccano il sudcoreano Parassita di Bong Joon-ho e lo spagnolo Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodóvar. Di seguito tutte le liste presenti nelle shortlist, ossia delle scremature delle centinaia di film presentati alla kermesse più famopsa del mondo:
DOCUMENTARIO
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
FILM IN LINGUA NON INGLESE
(Rep- Ceca) The Painted Bird
(Estonia) Truth and Justice
(Francia) I Miserabili
(Ungheria) Those Who Remained
(Macedonia) Honeyland
(Polonia) Corpus Christi
(Russia) Beanpole
(Senegal) Atlantics
(Sud Korea) Parasite
(Spagna) Dolor y Glory
TRUCCO
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Piccole Donne
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
C’era una volta a Hollywood
Rocketman
COLONNA SONORA
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Le Mans ’66
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Il Re
Piccole Donne
Storia di un matrimonio
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Dolor y Glory
Star Wars: l’ascesa di Skywalker
Noi
CANZONE ORIGINALE
“Speechless” from Aladdin
“Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
“Never Too Late” from The Lion King
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn
“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“High Above the Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose
CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live Without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
CORTOMETRAGGIO
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think About Dying
EFFETTI SPECIALI VISIVI
Alita: Battle AngelAvengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
Il Re Leone
1917
Star Wars: l’ascesa di Skywalker
Terminator: Destino Oscuro