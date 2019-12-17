Oscar 2020 shortlist, tutti i film in corsa per per le nomination: non c’è ‘Il traditore’ di Bellocchio

“And te Oscar goes to…”. Manca poco alla fatidica frase, quella che annuncia i vincitori del più ambito premio cinematografico al mondo. Piange l’Italia, che non avrà nemmeno un film rappresentante. Già, perché nonostante le iniziali premesse che facevano sperare, alla fine ‘Il traditore’ di Marco Bellocchio è stato escluso dalla lista dei film stranieri candidati all’Oscar 2020.

A confermarlo sono le shortlist rese note dall’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences che ha annunciato tutte le pellicole in corsa per l’ambitissimo riconoscimento. Il film con protagonista Pierfrancesco Favino racconta le vicende del pentito Buscetta. La pellicola ha da subito suscitato l’interesse della critica, ma evidentemente non abbastanza per avanzare alla fase finale degli Oscar.

Oscar 2020, categorie e possibili vincitori

Il traditore, presentato al festival di Cannes, è stato escluso dalla lista dei migliori 10 film in lingua straniera, tra cui spiccano il sudcoreano Parassita di Bong Joon-ho e lo spagnolo Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodóvar. Di seguito tutte le liste presenti nelle shortlist, ossia delle scremature delle centinaia di film presentati alla kermesse più famopsa del mondo:

DOCUMENTARIO

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

FILM IN LINGUA NON INGLESE

(Rep- Ceca) The Painted Bird

(Estonia) Truth and Justice

(Francia) I Miserabili

(Ungheria) Those Who Remained

(Macedonia) Honeyland

(Polonia) Corpus Christi

(Russia) Beanpole

(Senegal) Atlantics

(Sud Korea) Parasite

(Spagna) Dolor y Glory

TRUCCO

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Piccole Donne

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

C’era una volta a Hollywood

Rocketman

COLONNA SONORA

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Le Mans ’66

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Il Re

Piccole Donne

Storia di un matrimonio

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Dolor y Glory

Star Wars: l’ascesa di Skywalker

Noi

CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Speechless” from Aladdin

“Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

“Never Too Late” from The Lion King

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn

“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“High Above the Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live Without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

CORTOMETRAGGIO

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think About Dying

EFFETTI SPECIALI VISIVI

Alita: Battle AngelAvengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

Il Re Leone

1917

Star Wars: l’ascesa di Skywalker

Terminator: Destino Oscuro