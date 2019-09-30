Netflix, le novità di ottobre 2019: il catalogo aggiornato

Il catalogo di Netflix si aggiorna con le uscite di ottobre 2019. Il famoso servizio streaming ha reso note le novità del prossimo mese attraverso un trailer che ha mostrato i film e le serie tv in uscita nei prossimi giorni.
Spicca senza dubbio il film di Breaking Bad, El Camino, in uscita l’11 ottobre. Tra le serie tv più attese anche Peaky Blinders, che si rinnova con la quinta stagione. Tra i film risalta Panama Papers, che vede come protagonisti attori del calibro di Meryl Streep e Antonio Banderas.
Netflix, il catalogo aggiornato a ottobre 2019
Film Originali
2 ottobre – A CACCIA DI UN SÌ
4 ottobre – NELL’ERBA ALTA
11 ottobre – EL CAMINO: IL FILM DI BREAKING BAD
11 ottobre – FRACTURED
11 ottobre – NON TUTTE LE SCIAGURE VENGONO DAL CIELO
11 ottobre – THE FOREST OF LOVE
11 ottobre – INFLUENZE MALIGNE
12 ottobre – VITA NELLA BANLIEUE
18 ottobre – PANAMA PAPERS
18 ottobre – DICIASSETTE
18 ottobre – ELI
18 ottobre – WOUNDS
18 ottobre – UPSTARTS
25 ottobre – DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
25 ottobre – SERPENTE A SONAGLI
Film
1 ottobre – ANCORA UNA VOLTA
1 ottobre – ANOTHER CINDERELLA STORY
1 ottobre – BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN
1 ottobre – CHI HA PAURA DELLE STREGHE?
1 ottobre – EXTRACTION
1 ottobre – HALLOWEEN – 20 ANNI DOPO
1 ottobre – HALLOWEEN 6 – LA MALEDIZIONE DI MICHAEL MYERS
1 ottobre – HALLOWEEN – LA RESURREZIONE
1 ottobre – INTERVISTA COL VAMPIRO
1 ottobre – L’AVVOCATO DEL DIAVOLO
1 ottobre – MIO FRATELLO E’ FIGLIO UNICO
1 ottobre – MISTERIOSO OMICIDIO A MANHATTAN
1 ottobre – WHIPLASH
5 ottobre – DONNIE DARKO
7 ottobre – AMORE E ALTRI GUAI
11 ottobre – I GEMELLI
11 ottobre – IL PROFESSORE MATTO
11 ottobre – L’ALBA DEI MORTI DEMENTI
11 ottobre – LA DONNA ESPLOSIVA
11 ottobre – SHREK
14 ottobre – THE WITCH
21 ottobre – MAGIC MIKE XXL
Serie TV Originali
1 ottobre – MIDNIGHT DINER: TOKYO STORIES, Stagione 2
4 ottobre – CREEPED OUT – RACCONTI DI PAURA, Stagione 2
4 ottobre – DION, Stagione 1
4 ottobre – L’ULTIMO DRAGONE, Stagione 1
4 ottobre – PEAKY BLINDERS, Stagione 5
7 ottobre – MATCH! TENNIS JUNIORS, Stagione 1
11 ottobre – INSATIABLE, Stagione 2
11 ottobre – PLAN COEUR, Stagione 2
14 ottobre – MY COUNTRY: THE NEW AGE, Stagione 1, 1 episodio alla settimana
18 ottobre – LIVING WITH YOURSELF, Stagione 1
18 ottobre – BABY, Stagione 2
18 ottobre – AVLU: THE YARD, Stagione 1
18 ottobre – LA CASA DE LAS FLORES, Stagione 2
18 ottobre – TOON, Stagione 1
24 ottobre – DAYBREAK, Stagione 1
25 ottobre – IL METODO KOMINSKY, Stagione 2
25 ottobre – GREENHOUSE ACADEMY, Stagione 3
25 ottobre – BROTHERHOOD, Stagione 1
30 ottobre – POSE, Stagione 2
31 ottobre – NOWHERE MAN, Stagione 1
Serie TV
1 ottobre – iZombie, Stagione 4
Anime e animazione
1 ottobre – CARMEN SANDIEGO, Stagione 2
1 ottobre – INUYASHA, Stagione 1
1 ottobre – NANA, Stagione 1
1 ottobre – ROBOCAR POLI, Stagione 4
1 ottobre – TRANSFORMERS: CYBERVERSE, Stagione 1
3 ottobre – SEIS MANOS, Stagione 1
4 ottobre – BIG MOUTH, Stagione 3
4 ottobre – SUPER MONSTERS, Stagione 3
4 ottobre – SUPER MONSTERS: IL PRIMO HALLOWEEN DI VIDA
5 ottobre – LEGGENDE: MAESTRI DEL MITO, Stagione 1
8 ottobre – LO SPETTRALE RACCONTO DI CAPITAN MUTANDA HACK-O-WEEN
10 ottobre – ULTRAMARINE MAGMELL, Stagione 1
18 ottobre – SPIRIT AVVENTURE IN LIBERTA’: I RACCONTI DI SPIRIT, Stagione 2
18 ottobre – IL PICCOLO GRANDE BHEEM: SPECIALE DIWALI, Stagione 1
25 ottobre – BOJACK HORSEMAN, Stagione 6, Parte 1
31 ottobre – KENGAN ASHURA | Stagione 1, Parte 2
Stand-up comedy
1 ottobre – NIKKI GLASER: BANGIN’
8 ottobre – DEON COLE: COLE HEARTED
9 ottobre – RHYTHM + FLOW, Stagione 1, 1 episodio alla settimana
11 ottobre – HAUNTED, Stagione 2
14 ottobre – MARTIN MATTE: LA VIE, LA MORT… EH LA LA..!
16 ottobre – PARK NA-RAE: GLAMOUR WARNING, Stagione 1
18 ottobre – INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS, Stagione 1
22 ottobre – JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT
24 ottobre – GREGO ROSSELLO: DISCULPE LAS MOLESTIAS
25 ottobre – NAILED IT! SPAGNA, Stagione 1
25 ottobre – NAILED IT! FRANCIA, Stagione 1
25 ottobre – PRANK ENCOUNTERS – SCHERZI DA BRIVIDO, Stagione 1
29 ottobre – ARSENIO HALL: SMART & CLASSY
Documentari Originali
2 ottobre – VITE CLANDESTINE (LIVING UNDOCUMENTED), Stagione 1
4 ottobre – ROTTEN, Stagione 2
16 ottobre – I FANTASMI DI SUGAR LAND
18 ottobre – IL CARNIVORO, Stagione 8
18 ottobre – SELEZIONE INNATURALE, Stagione 1
18 ottobre – TELL ME WHO I AM – A VOLTE E’ MEGLIO DIMENTICARE
23 ottobre – BALLANDO CON GLI UCCELLI
23 ottobre – BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER, Stagione 1
28 ottobre – LITTLE MISS SUMO
28 ottobre – UN ABBRACCIO LUNGO TRE MINUTI