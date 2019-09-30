Netflix, le novità di ottobre 2019: il catalogo aggiornato

Il catalogo di Netflix si aggiorna con le uscite di ottobre 2019. Il famoso servizio streaming ha reso note le novità del prossimo mese attraverso un trailer che ha mostrato i film e le serie tv in uscita nei prossimi giorni.

Spicca senza dubbio il film di Breaking Bad, El Camino, in uscita l’11 ottobre. Tra le serie tv più attese anche Peaky Blinders, che si rinnova con la quinta stagione. Tra i film risalta Panama Papers, che vede come protagonisti attori del calibro di Meryl Streep e Antonio Banderas.

Netflix, il catalogo aggiornato a ottobre 2019

Film Originali

2 ottobre – A CACCIA DI UN SÌ

4 ottobre – NELL’ERBA ALTA

11 ottobre – EL CAMINO: IL FILM DI BREAKING BAD

11 ottobre – FRACTURED

11 ottobre – NON TUTTE LE SCIAGURE VENGONO DAL CIELO

11 ottobre – THE FOREST OF LOVE

11 ottobre – INFLUENZE MALIGNE

12 ottobre – VITA NELLA BANLIEUE

18 ottobre – PANAMA PAPERS

18 ottobre – DICIASSETTE

18 ottobre – ELI

18 ottobre – WOUNDS

18 ottobre – UPSTARTS

25 ottobre – DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

25 ottobre – SERPENTE A SONAGLI

Film

1 ottobre – ANCORA UNA VOLTA

1 ottobre – ANOTHER CINDERELLA STORY

1 ottobre – BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN

1 ottobre – CHI HA PAURA DELLE STREGHE?

1 ottobre – EXTRACTION

1 ottobre – HALLOWEEN – 20 ANNI DOPO

1 ottobre – HALLOWEEN 6 – LA MALEDIZIONE DI MICHAEL MYERS

1 ottobre – HALLOWEEN – LA RESURREZIONE

1 ottobre – INTERVISTA COL VAMPIRO

1 ottobre – L’AVVOCATO DEL DIAVOLO

1 ottobre – MIO FRATELLO E’ FIGLIO UNICO

1 ottobre – MISTERIOSO OMICIDIO A MANHATTAN

1 ottobre – WHIPLASH

5 ottobre – DONNIE DARKO

7 ottobre – AMORE E ALTRI GUAI

11 ottobre – I GEMELLI

11 ottobre – IL PROFESSORE MATTO

11 ottobre – L’ALBA DEI MORTI DEMENTI

11 ottobre – LA DONNA ESPLOSIVA

11 ottobre – SHREK

14 ottobre – THE WITCH

21 ottobre – MAGIC MIKE XXL

Serie TV Originali

1 ottobre – MIDNIGHT DINER: TOKYO STORIES, Stagione 2

4 ottobre – CREEPED OUT – RACCONTI DI PAURA, Stagione 2

4 ottobre – DION, Stagione 1

4 ottobre – L’ULTIMO DRAGONE, Stagione 1

4 ottobre – PEAKY BLINDERS, Stagione 5

7 ottobre – MATCH! TENNIS JUNIORS, Stagione 1

11 ottobre – INSATIABLE, Stagione 2

11 ottobre – PLAN COEUR, Stagione 2

14 ottobre – MY COUNTRY: THE NEW AGE, Stagione 1, 1 episodio alla settimana

18 ottobre – LIVING WITH YOURSELF, Stagione 1

18 ottobre – BABY, Stagione 2

18 ottobre – AVLU: THE YARD, Stagione 1

18 ottobre – LA CASA DE LAS FLORES, Stagione 2

18 ottobre – TOON, Stagione 1

24 ottobre – DAYBREAK, Stagione 1

25 ottobre – IL METODO KOMINSKY, Stagione 2

25 ottobre – GREENHOUSE ACADEMY, Stagione 3

25 ottobre – BROTHERHOOD, Stagione 1

30 ottobre – POSE, Stagione 2

31 ottobre – NOWHERE MAN, Stagione 1

Serie TV

1 ottobre – iZombie, Stagione 4

Anime e animazione

1 ottobre – CARMEN SANDIEGO, Stagione 2

1 ottobre – INUYASHA, Stagione 1

1 ottobre – NANA, Stagione 1

1 ottobre – ROBOCAR POLI, Stagione 4

1 ottobre – TRANSFORMERS: CYBERVERSE, Stagione 1

3 ottobre – SEIS MANOS, Stagione 1

4 ottobre – BIG MOUTH, Stagione 3

4 ottobre – SUPER MONSTERS, Stagione 3

4 ottobre – SUPER MONSTERS: IL PRIMO HALLOWEEN DI VIDA

5 ottobre – LEGGENDE: MAESTRI DEL MITO, Stagione 1

8 ottobre – LO SPETTRALE RACCONTO DI CAPITAN MUTANDA HACK-O-WEEN

10 ottobre – ULTRAMARINE MAGMELL, Stagione 1

18 ottobre – SPIRIT AVVENTURE IN LIBERTA’: I RACCONTI DI SPIRIT, Stagione 2

18 ottobre – IL PICCOLO GRANDE BHEEM: SPECIALE DIWALI, Stagione 1

25 ottobre – BOJACK HORSEMAN, Stagione 6, Parte 1

31 ottobre – KENGAN ASHURA | Stagione 1, Parte 2

Stand-up comedy

1 ottobre – NIKKI GLASER: BANGIN’

8 ottobre – DEON COLE: COLE HEARTED

9 ottobre – RHYTHM + FLOW, Stagione 1, 1 episodio alla settimana

11 ottobre – HAUNTED, Stagione 2

14 ottobre – MARTIN MATTE: LA VIE, LA MORT… EH LA LA..!

16 ottobre – PARK NA-RAE: GLAMOUR WARNING, Stagione 1

18 ottobre – INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS, Stagione 1

22 ottobre – JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT

24 ottobre – GREGO ROSSELLO: DISCULPE LAS MOLESTIAS

25 ottobre – NAILED IT! SPAGNA, Stagione 1

25 ottobre – NAILED IT! FRANCIA, Stagione 1

25 ottobre – PRANK ENCOUNTERS – SCHERZI DA BRIVIDO, Stagione 1

29 ottobre – ARSENIO HALL: SMART & CLASSY

Documentari Originali

2 ottobre – VITE CLANDESTINE (LIVING UNDOCUMENTED), Stagione 1

4 ottobre – ROTTEN, Stagione 2

16 ottobre – I FANTASMI DI SUGAR LAND

18 ottobre – IL CARNIVORO, Stagione 8

18 ottobre – SELEZIONE INNATURALE, Stagione 1

18 ottobre – TELL ME WHO I AM – A VOLTE E’ MEGLIO DIMENTICARE

23 ottobre – BALLANDO CON GLI UCCELLI

23 ottobre – BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER, Stagione 1

28 ottobre – LITTLE MISS SUMO

28 ottobre – UN ABBRACCIO LUNGO TRE MINUTI