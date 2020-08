Dr. Pimple Popper: la dottoressa schiacciabrufoli oggi 14 agosto 2020: orario, canale e dove guardare le repliche e in streaming

View this post on Instagram

I WON!! 😱♥️♥️♥️ @criticschoice Female Star of the Year!! Thank you to @tlc @pingpongproductions , all the staff @skinphysiciansurgeons , my husband & kids, and especially all you popaholics out there! If it wasn’t for you fans, we wouldn’t be here! We are so lucky @skinphysiciansurgeons that we get to play such a big role in our patients’ lives. Thank you for accepting us into your homes, and thank you for supporting & caring about these patients we present to you, you play a part in helping to give them a new lease on life. We all relate to them, no matter how big the “bump”. Because we all have our own bumps, and I love how this show may initially present to us how different we all may appear, but then makes us all realize we are all very much the same, especially on the inside. ♥️Everyone be safe out there, please! ♥️♥️♥️#drpimplepopper #criticschoice #realtvawards PHOTO CREDIT: the amazing @theoandjuliet 💕